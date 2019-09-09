Firefighters respond to house fire on Blair Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department extinguished a house fire on Blair Lane Monday morning.
Dispatch received a report just after 7 a.m. about a house fire in the 5100 block of Blair Lane near Summa Avenue.
Paramedics initially reported there was a person who had minor injuries, but later said there were no injuries involved in the house fire.
Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department said everyone who was in the home at the time of the fire is out. The fire was put out by 8:08 a.m., according to the fire department.
