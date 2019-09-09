Elusive Popeyes chicken sandwich makes appearance at Louisiana Governor’s Mansion

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coveted Popeyes chicken sandwich graced the lips of attendees at the Louisiana Governor’s Mansion during a celebration for the Eastbank All-Stars from River Ridge, La. Sunday, Sept. 8.
Popeyes officially launched the menu item on Aug. 12, sending the nation into a frenzy. It later announced lees than a month later, on Aug. 27 that it had run out. That announcement was met with anger and frustration from angry customers.
The Popeyes sandwich features the chain’s New Orleans-style fried chicken on a brioche bun paired with pickles. Two options were available: original and spicy.
Governor John Bel Edwards was able to snag a few the Little League World Series champs who were excited to get their hands on them. Though, it’s not exactly clear how.
Popeyes promises customers the sandwich will soon return “for good.”
Governor Edwards wasn’t the first public officials to get public attention for feeding champions fast food.
President Donald Trump served hamburgers from McDonald’s and chicken sandwiches from Chick-fil-a the Clemson Tigers on their trip Washington. Trump said he opted for another fast food platter because he wanted to support American businesses.
