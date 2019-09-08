Odums sees improvement in Jags, despite 0-2 start

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WAFB) - Southern might be the best 0-2 team in the nation for FCS football.
The Jags played good enough to win at McNeese and good enough to be competitive against unbeaten Memphis.
The Jaguars competed well in the first half, controlling the time of possession after scoring first and putting together a couple of 75-yard touchdown drives.
However, special teams errors and a scoreless second half for the offense turned a 27-17 game into a 55-24 blowout at the Liberty Bowl.
Head coach Dawson Odums was pleased with the improvement in the second week of the season and the way his team competed against an FBS opponent like Memphis.
“Obviously, we didn’t start the way we wanted to," said Memphis head coach Mike Norvell. Credit to Southern. I thought they had a really good plan. Did some first timers, some things we hadn’t seen on film. We had to respond. I thought our guys did a nice job. Offense controlled the clock in the second half as well, but the defense did what they needed to do in the second half.”
“People are going to bring their best to us,” added Memphis defensive back Austin Hall. “I mean, we’re the Memphis Tigers. Anybody we play will bring their top players. They’re going to bring a lot.”
Southern will play its first home game Saturday. The Jags will host Edward Waters College in the Pete Richardson Classic.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
