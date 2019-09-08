FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Feels like temperatures to hit triple digits during Sunday heat advisory for local area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory is in place for all areas east of the Atchafalaya River Sunday. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 90s with feels like temperatures ranging between 105 to 109 degrees.
Take all heat-related precautions today and for the start of the work week as it remains hot and humid. We may get to say goodbye to the upper 90°s for the work/school week as more clouds and even a few showers enter the forecast.
We might even squeeze out a stray shower or two this afternoon, but most stay dry. You’ll still probably need the sprinklers for the yard this week as rain chances down’t go any higher than 20 percent through Saturday.
By early next week, a tropical wave is forecast to move into the local and bring a better chance for rain and temperatures back down to normal. This tropical wave currently has a low chance for tropical development. Dorian is now a Post-Tropical Storm and Gabrielle continues to spin out in the open waters of the North Atlantic.
Another tropical wave in the Central Atlantic is given a medium chance for further development.
