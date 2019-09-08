FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Baton Rouge ties record high set 110 years ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge tied a 110-year-old record high Sunday. Metro Airport reached 98 degrees before some clouds and a nearby shower helped lower temperatures for some by late afternoon.
It will remain a hot and humid weather pattern as we move into the work/school week, but temperatures won’t be as extreme and should stay in the low to mid-90s each day.
A slim daily rain chance will also exist. Spotty to isolated afternoon t-showers will be possible Monday through Friday.
By the weekend, all eyes will be on the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical wave enters Saturday. The tropical wave has currently been given a 20% chance for tropical development. With it being peak hurricane season we can’t rule out a potential for this system to get organized, especially as it moves through the North Gulf of Mexico.
Even if tropical development doesn’t happen, we certainly will see an influx of deep tropical moisture enhancing our rain chances for the tail end of the weekend and the start of the following week.
