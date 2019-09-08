Costly penalties, turnovers plague Cleveland Browns, fall to Titans 43-13

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns shot themselves in the foot Sunday afternoon with costly penalties and turnovers in a loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Baker Mayfield finished the game with 285 yards, 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions.
The Browns were off to a hot start early, but failed to keep the momentum going as the game went on.
Baker Mayfield dropped back and delivered rips to Rashard Higgins and Odell Beckham Jr. to get into a groove.
The drive was capped off by a 4-yard touchdown by RB Dontrell Hillard.
Immediately after his touchdown the running back headed straight for the Dawg Pound to celebrate with fans.
The Brownies finished the first quarter up 6-3 but penalties were the tale of the tape in the second quarter.
The Titans capitalized with a touchdown from Derrick Henry.
At the end of the first half the Browns had a total of ten penalties, five them gave the Titans a first down.
Including this unsportsmanlike penalty that got LT Greg Robinson ejected from the game:
Shortly after that his replacement Kendall Lamm went to the sidelines with an injury.
The Browns snapped back quick with a touchdown to TE David Njoku after a long first down catch from Jarvis Landry.
Njoku’s signature 'Chief Slam’ was the celebration of choice.
Moments later Titans Derrick Henry took off for a 75-yard touchdown, untouched.
The next drive Baker Mayfield was intercepted, the pick lead to a quick score by the Titans.
The Browns will have an opportunity to redeem themselves on Monday Night Football next week.
They are scheduled to play the New York Jets on Sept. 16, at 8:15 p.m.
