FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat Advisory again Sunday as temperatures soar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory will be in effect again Sunday as the local area will see max feels like temperatures range from 105 degrees through 109 degrees.
An over 100-year-old record high temperature could be in jeopardy tomorrow. The record high of 98 degrees set back in 1909 matches the forecast high of 98 degrees.
A weak trough in the Gulf of Mexico may start to move north toward the area Sunday afternoon. This weak trough could lead to a couple of spotty showers. The vast majority will remain dry, but there will finally be a chance for some rain beginning Sunday.
A slim daily rain chance will continue through the upcoming work/school week.
Clouds will be on the increase and will cause afternoon highs to only reach the mid-90s as opposed to the upper 90s we’ve felt over the last several days.
A potential tropical wave is possibly going to enter the Gulf of Mexico by next weekend. It is unknown if this wave will be able to become a full blown tropical disturbance. So, it is worth keeping an eye on it as it moves from the Central Atlantic into the Gulf of Mexico over the next 7 to 10 days.
