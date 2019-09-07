FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect record-high temperatures this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This weekend is going to be very hot. So hot that record high temperatures might be tied or broken both Saturday and Sunday.
Highs are forecast to reach the upper 90s, just under the century mark Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Feels like temperatures are forecast to range between 105 to 109 degrees during the heat of both days. A Heat Advisory has been issued for today, and one is likely to be issued for tomorrow as well.
A weak surface trough is still forecast to arrive Sunday into Monday. This feature might produce a couple of spotty showers, but most will remain dry. A 10 to 20 percent daily rain chance will exist for the upcoming week.
You’ll probably want to have the sprinklers ready to go for the yards over the next several days. It stays hot during the work/school week, but we won’t be feeling the extreme heat we will be dealing with this weekend.
Highs will stay in the mid 90s Monday through Friday. It’s more of the same next weekend with hot, humid and mainly dry conditions. Long-range weather models indicate perhaps a break from the pattern by the start of the next week.
In the tropics, Dorian and Gabrielle continue to head out into the Northern Atlantic. Invest 94-L will continue to move west across the Eastern Atlantic with a chance of becoming a tropical depression by the middle of the week.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.