BRPD announces record low in summer homicides

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says it’s gaining strength in its fight against crime.
The department announced the results of Operation Pinpoint, a summer initiative to help reduce crime in areas with high criminal activity. Deputy Chief Robert McGarner says there were only 12 homicides in Baton Rouge between May and August for the year 2019, the lowest since 2003.
“We don’t go in a neighborhood and do a zero tolerance, which doesn’t work at all. You can’t arrest your way out of this, you have to target that 3 to 6% that’s causing the problems, which is what we’ve been doing,” said McGarner.
McGarner says officers removed 137 guns from the street this summer, which he says is higher than average. The department now plans to extend the program through the end of the year.
The department also announced it completed work on the Real Time Crime Center. The center provides real time information to officers responding to emergency calls in the field.
“To be able to pass that information on to these officers who are in route to these calls and have them receive better information so that they can make better decisions while they’re going out on calls is amazing,” said Jim Verlander, BRPD project manager.
The department says it still needs to hire an analyst to help sort through the data. The department expects to have the crime center in full operation by the end of the 2019.
