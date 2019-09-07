Baton Rouge store clerk found fatally shot; deputies investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are investigating after a store clerk was fatally shot during a robbery early Saturday morning, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO).
The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the Mr. Lucky’s Valero Gas Station at 1400 Airline Highway. An EBRSO spokesperson said a man was found dead at the store.
According to reports, a man had entered the building and shot the clerk before robbing the store.
Md Firoz Firoz-Ulamin, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is in the early stages of the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 389-5000 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.
