WATCH: Interview with Kelly Clarkson ahead of new show on WAFB; Young and the Restless moves time slots

LOS ANGELES (WAFB) - Starting Monday, Sept. 9, there will be a bit of a shakeup in daytime television on WAFB. One of the major changes? The Young and the Restless will be moving from it’s 4 p.m. time slot to 11 a.m. The Kelly Clarkson show will fill that 4 p.m. time slot. WAFB’s Lauren Westbrook got the chance to sit down with the the superstar on her set in California.
Watch the interview below:
Kevin Hart was scheduled to be the first guest on Kelly’s show, but he is currently recovering from a car wreck, so Dwayne the Rock Johnson reportedly took his place, leaving his honeymoon early to fill in at the last minute. The Kelly Clarkson Show premiers Monday at 4 p.m. on WAFB right before 9News at 5.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.