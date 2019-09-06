WATCH: Interview with Kelly Clarkson ahead of new show on WAFB; Young and the Restless moves time slots

WAFB's Lauren Westbrook met with Kelly Clarkson in Los Angeles ahead of her new show airing on WAFB beginning Monday, Sept. 9. (Source: WAFB)
By Lauren Westbrook | September 6, 2019 at 5:36 PM CDT - Updated September 6 at 5:41 PM

LOS ANGELES (WAFB) - Starting Monday, Sept. 9, there will be a bit of a shakeup in daytime television on WAFB. One of the major changes? The Young and the Restless will be moving from it’s 4 p.m. time slot to 11 a.m. The Kelly Clarkson show will fill that 4 p.m. time slot. WAFB’s Lauren Westbrook got the chance to sit down with the the superstar on her set in California.

Watch the interview below:

WAFB's Lauren Westbrook interviews Kelly Clarkson

Kevin Hart was scheduled to be the first guest on Kelly’s show, but he is currently recovering from a car wreck, so Dwayne the Rock Johnson reportedly took his place, leaving his honeymoon early to fill in at the last minute. The Kelly Clarkson Show premiers Monday at 4 p.m. on WAFB right before 9News at 5.

