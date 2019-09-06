Training, preparation keeps hospitals, first responders prepared for the worst

It sounds pretty simple when Cox, a veteran paramedic, explains it, but a lot of training goes into pulling it off. After paramedics arrive at a scene, patients are categorized based on their injuries. Cox says red is the most critical, with green being when a patient is stable, but with injuries, such as a broken arm. Paramedics on the scene then connect with a statewide database, Louisiana Emergency Response Network (LEARN), to figure out where the patient should go next.