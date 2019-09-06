2019 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first week of the 2019 high school football season got underway with exciting action.
Thursday night, Catholic hosted Parkview Baptist.
In the first quarter, Bears senior running back LC Benjamin IV rushed for a 13-yard touchdown to put Catholic up 7-0.
Later in the opening quarter, junior running back George Hart III took a direct snap eight yards for another Catholic touchdown to make it 14-0.
And, still in the first quarter, Parkview quarterback Kade Pearl was intercepted by Michael Cerniauskas, who took it back 29 yards for a pick-six to give the Bears the 21-0 lead.
They continued to roll in this one to the tune of a 62-7 win.
Catholic will next face North Little Rock High in Shreveport next week. Parkview Baptist will host Slaughter.
