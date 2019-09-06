Southern soccer falls to the Cajuns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University’s soccer team had their third loss of the season Thursday, September 5 against the University of Louisiana Lafayette. The Jags fell 3-0 to the Ragin Cajuns in Lafayette.
Louisiana got out in front of Southern in the first half. Katherine Whitmangave scored giving her team a 1-0 lead at the 6-minute mark.
The Cajuns outshot the Jags 24-2 and posted 11-0 shots on goal advantage. Sophomore goalkeeper Chioma Eriken had 8 saves out of the 11 shots on goal. Eriken recorded 82-minutes in tonight’s game. The Ragin’ Cajuns held a 12-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Louisiana continued to add to their lead in the second half when Una Einarsdottir scored the second goal at the 47-minute. Skyla Sykes gave the Ragin Cajun their third and final goal of the game at the 48-minute mark.
The Jags will have their first two home games of the season at Jaguar Park Friday, September 13 against Troy University. Then turn around Sunday, September 15 versus Nicholls State University.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.