Southern looks to compete with Memphis

Southern's trip to Memphis to tangle with Tigers is a big game for Jaguar fans.
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium seats a little more than 61,000 people and it was rocking last weekend when Memphis pulled out a 15-10 win over Ole Miss.
Against FBS opponents, Southern can be considered quite a big underdog. However, for this game, as in past ones, head coach Dawson Odums has made it a point to emphasize improvement week-to-week. For the Jags, that improvement has to start in the turnover category. They coughed up the ball five times in their season opener.
“I think it’s an emphasis every week,” said Odums. “Guys just have to take heed to the emphasis and protect the football, because we work ball security, but until it happens to you... Now, it’s on film and you know the other team is going to be coming for that football. So, I think they’ll make a conscious effort to put two hands around the ball.”
“I won’t say it gets me going more because I go out there every day and I look forward to playing anybody,” said junior wide receiver Hunter Register. “It doesn’t matter who we play.”
“Everybody thinks just because we’re a SWAC school we can’t compete with the best,” added senior safety Montavious Gaines. “But most definitely, we can compete with the best.”
Make no bones about it, the Jags have to play a flawless game to give themselves a chance to pull off an upset Saturday. Southern is 0-14 all-time against FBS opponents. The Tigers scored just 15 points against the Rebels last weekend, but they averaged 42 and more than 500 yards of total offense per game last season.
The strength of the Jags is their defense. So, if they can play good defense and make some spectacular plays on offense, you never know what can happen. The Jaguar nation is hoping for a competitive and injury free game.
The game will be shown on WAFB’s sister station WBXH. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.
