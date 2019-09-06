Southern gears up to try to slow Memphis offense

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern football team will play its 1,000th game in program history Saturday when the Jags square off with the Memphis Tigers.
The task won’t be easy, as Memphis is coming off a win against Ole Miss last week and the Jaguars are 0-14 all-time against FBS opponents.
The Tigers beat the Rebels, 15-10, at home Saturday. So, clearly, this team is very, very talented. If the Jags want to compete, it’s going to take a near flawless performance on defense and a much improved performance on offense and special teams compared to last week against McNeese. Some of the Jags talked Thursday about what they expect from the game.
“They’re very talented on offense; they have a great understanding of what they’re doing," said head coach Dawson Odums. "Their quarterback doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. Their offensive line is like ... three out of the five, I think, are converted tight ends. They’re very athletic. I mean, 6-[foot]-7, 6-[foot]-8. So, they’re a big offensive line that can really move. So, that’s their advantage is that they position block very well. They’ve got running backs back there that are very good.”
“I see that he’s getting downhill," added senior defensive tackle Dakavion Champion. "He’s not really waiting back there. He’s going to hit his gaps hard. So, if we just play gap sound, we can slow him down a little bit.”
The game can be watched on WBXH. Click here to find out the channel listing
Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.
