Republican candidates for governor talk about why they deserve your vote

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday night was one of the first times we’ve heard from two of the top names running for governor of Louisiana.
Congressman Ralph Abraham and businessman, Eddie Rispone, both spoke at a forum at the Louisiana State Archives. Some of the topics they discussed were fixing Louisiana’s roads, Medicaid, and education. Both men say they deserve the public’s vote.
“I’ve been all around the state talking to people. I know what they need. We’ve got car insurances that are way too high. Taxes have to come down. We don’t have any jobs. I’ve been all through the state. I’ve been a farmer, a veterinarian, a medical doctor, a business owner," said Abraham.
”I think I’m the best candidate. Period. Because it’s time to get somebody that has serious business skills, someone that’s an outsider, someone who has never run before, but to bring a whole different attitude towards the governorship," Rispone said.
Thursday night’s forum was hosted by the Louisiana Federation of Republican Women.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.