2 people dead after boat wreck in EBR Parish on Amite River

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people are dead after a boating accident in East Baton Rouge Parish Thursday night.
A spokesperson with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) confirms two men were killed in a boating wreck Thursday, Sept. 5 on the Amite River.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on the Upper Amite about three miles north of the Carew Harris Road boat launch, which is south of Denham Springs. The victims have not yet been identified. LDWF is investigating the incident.
