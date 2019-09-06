OUR TURN: Gun violence PSAs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - District attorney Hillar Moore, as well as other officials, teamed up to announce the release of a variety of public service announcements this week.
The PSAs are a message from those in the community who have been directly affected by gun violence.
Moore stated, “If your neighborhood isn’t affected by crime, you can still do your part. Simply by locking your door, not having your gun stolen from that car, maybe prevents a crime of violence or homicide."
East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said, “I can almost guarantee you that if you have a gun stolen from your residence that wasn’t secured, or a gun stolen from your vehicle that wasn’t secured, eventually – eventually – that gun is going to be used in a homicide.”
Officials encourage anyone to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 (STOP), which is a fully-anonymous reporting system that offers cash rewards, with tips either before or after a crime has occurred.
