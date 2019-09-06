Orgeron wants No. 6 LSU to do its talking to No. 9 Texas on the field

“It’s a big time game," added LSU senior defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence. “I think, as a team, though, one of our goals is to not make it bigger than it is. Focus on us. There’s a lot of hype, very much so. It’s well deserved but we have to do what we do and play LSU football. Every week is ‘block out the noise’ - good, bad, or indifferent. So, we have to stay level-headed and prepare to play a four-quarter game. They want to spread the ball out, wear you down as a D lineman, so we’re going to rotate a lot and get guys in and out. Rush the passer. They kind of want to go side-to-side, then kind of run downhill on you, so we’re just going to stay fresh and have a good game plan for them.”