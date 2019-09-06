Orgeron wants No. 6 LSU to do its talking to No. 9 Texas on the field

AUSTIN, Texas (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke to the media Thursday evening for the last time before his No. 6 Tigers take on the No. 9 Texas Longhorns in Austin.
He talked about several topics, including his team possibly giving Texas some bulletin board material ahead of the big game this weekend.
“I try to stay out of that stuff; I like them to do more talking on the field," said Orgeron. “None of that stuff matters, but this is a confident football team. I do believe there is some sort of rivalry between some of the guys, but that’s part of college football.”
The people in Austin say they haven’t hosted a game like this since Ohio State in 2006. It’s the first time in a decade that ESPN’s College GameDay show will be in Austin. Meanwhile, when it comes to LSU and Texas playing each other, it hasn’t happened much over the years. This will be the first meeting between the two since 2003 in the Cotton Bowl and the last time the two teams played before that was 1963 in another Cotton Bowl.
“Electric ... I think Austin will be wild and a lot of fun," said Texas junior quarterback Sam Ehlinger. “It’s what college football is all about.”
“It’s a big time game," added LSU senior defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence. “I think, as a team, though, one of our goals is to not make it bigger than it is. Focus on us. There’s a lot of hype, very much so. It’s well deserved but we have to do what we do and play LSU football. Every week is ‘block out the noise’ - good, bad, or indifferent. So, we have to stay level-headed and prepare to play a four-quarter game. They want to spread the ball out, wear you down as a D lineman, so we’re going to rotate a lot and get guys in and out. Rush the passer. They kind of want to go side-to-side, then kind of run downhill on you, so we’re just going to stay fresh and have a good game plan for them.”
“I feel like when QBs run the ball, that means you get more chances to get legal hits on him and it wears him down throughout the game," explained sophomore outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson. “And, as that goes, there’s not really a chance to take cheap shots. He’s just kind of thinking about the hits we’ve been hitting all game, so that kind of wear down.”
Perhaps what’s most surprising about the contest is the fact LSU opened as a one-point favorite on the road. The Tigers are now a 6.5-point favorite. This is just the second time in 10 years that the Tigers are favored on the road in a top 10 matchup.
