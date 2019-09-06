OLOL Children’s Hospital to host community open house day for public to tour new facility

OLOL Children’s Hospital to host community open house day for public to tour new facility
The new, state-of-the-art Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital opens Oct. 5. (Source: WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas | September 6, 2019 at 3:38 PM CDT - Updated September 6 at 3:38 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, which is set to open Oct. 5, is now hosting a community open house event for the public to tour the new facility.

RELATED: Ribbon cutting held for new road leading to OLOL Children’s Hospital

The Community Open House event will be held Sunday, Sept. 8. Community members and families are invited to tour the new hospital, and enjoy live entertainment and food trucks. Public tours start at 4 p.m. under the Harmonic Grove in front of the main hospital entrance. Tours will leave every five minutes.

OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULE

  • 4 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.: LSU Spirit Squad
  • 4:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: LSU Golden Girls
  • 4:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.: Salsa Rouge
  • 4:45 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Golden Guys
  • 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Party on the Levee
  • 6:20 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Parish County Line
Directions are included on the map above as the address of the hospital will not show in map applications quite yet.
Directions are included on the map above as the address of the hospital will not show in map applications quite yet. (Source: OLOL)

The hospital is located at 8300 Constantin Blvd.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.