LSU boards buses before flight to Austin for matchup with Texas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and his team loaded buses Friday afternoon for the short drive to the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport to board a flight to Austin.
The No. 6 Tigers will battle the No. 9 Longhorns Saturday evening.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
The game can be seen on ABC.
