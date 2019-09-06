LSU boards buses before flight to Austin for matchup with Texas

LSU boards buses before flight to Austin for matchup with Texas
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron boards a bus for the short trip to the airport to catch a flight. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | September 6, 2019 at 2:46 PM CDT - Updated September 6 at 3:21 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and his team loaded buses Friday afternoon for the short drive to the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport to board a flight to Austin.

The No. 6 Tigers will battle the No. 9 Longhorns Saturday evening.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The game can be seen on ABC.

