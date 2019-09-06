H&M announces grand opening date in Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Worldwide leading retailer H&M has announced its grand opening date for its new Baton Rouge store.
The new store, located in the Mall of Louisiana, will open to the public at noon on Sept. 19.
The first 500 shoppers in line will get an H&M Access o Fashion Pass, valued between $10 and $300. Customers after the first 500 will receives a $10 pass. Customers who recycle old clothes on opening day can enter to win a gift card from $50 to $250.
The store announced its arrival in Baton Rouge in December of 2018 and held a job fair this summer to fill about 20 sales advisor positions.
