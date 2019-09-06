FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot weekend ahead; dry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Portions of the local area will once again be under a Heat Advisory today. Be sure to take those heat related precautions seriously and stay hydrated, take frequent breaks, look before you lock, and check in on kids and the elderly.
Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 90°s today with feels like temperatures ranging from 104-108° across the area. We stay dry today and through much of the weekend. The weekend will see afternoon highs in the upper 90°s for most. A few neighborhoods may even reach 100°. Once again feels like temperatures will range between 104-108°, so Heat Advisories may be necessary over the weekend. A small rain chance will be possible Sunday afternoon evening into Monday as a weak trough slips by. Slim daily rain chances will exist for the following work / school week. We should start to see a break from the really hot temperatures by mid week.
Afternoon highs will still be above average, but only by a few degrees. The tropics remain very busy. We are still tracking Hurricane Dorian off the North Carolina Coast. Gabrielle has transitioned into a post tropical system so it no longer looks to become anything. We continue to monitor 3 other tropical waves with some form of development chance. Invest 94-L in the Eastern Atlantic looks to be the most likely system to develop into at least a tropical depression at this time.
