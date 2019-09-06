FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot weekend ahead; dry

Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 90°s today with feels like temperatures ranging from 104-108° across the area. We stay dry today and through much of the weekend. The weekend will see afternoon highs in the upper 90°s for most. A few neighborhoods may even reach 100°. Once again feels like temperatures will range between 104-108°, so Heat Advisories may be necessary over the weekend. A small rain chance will be possible Sunday afternoon evening into Monday as a weak trough slips by. Slim daily rain chances will exist for the following work / school week. We should start to see a break from the really hot temperatures by mid week.