FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat Advisory still in effect; hot, dry weekend on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Upper 90s, summertime humidity, and abundant sunshine prompted the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a Heat Advisory for most of the WAFB region Friday. Expect much the same Saturday and Sunday in terms of temperatures and humidity. The Storm Team suspects the NWS will post Heat Advisories over the weekend too.
Mid/upper 90s will extend it to Monday too. While the Monday forecast does include a spotty shower or two in the afternoon, the vast majority of WAFB neighborhoods will stay dry. The First Alert outlook for Tuesday through Friday, along with the following weekend, calls for highs in the low to mid 90s each day with spotty to isolated rains (10% to 20%) possible each afternoon.
In addition, while we say “goodbye” to the upper 90s into the week, the Storm Team expects above normal temperatures to continue for the next seven to ten days at least. What’s more, those low-end rain chances suggest most, if not all, WAFB communities can expect less than 0.5″ of rain through next week.
In the tropics department, Hurricane Dorian is finally moving away from the U.S. East Coast after pounding South and North Carolina. The latest National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast still has Dorian at hurricane strength as it rolls through the Canadian Maritimes Saturday.
Elsewhere in the Atlantic, the NHC continues to track Tropical Storm Gabrielle, a tropical wave about 300 miles east-northeast of the Lesser Antilles, and Invest 94L. The latest NHC forecast suggests Gabrielle could still become a hurricane, but will be no threat to land. The tropical wave east of the Lesser Antilles is of no real concern at this time, given just a 10% chance of development over the next five days. As for 94L, southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, it’s too far to the east for U.S. residents to worry about yet, however, the NHC outlook for 94L indicates development likely as it marches west across the tropical Atlantic.
Let’s wait and see where it is by next Friday.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.