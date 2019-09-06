FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat Advisory still in effect; hot, dry weekend on the way

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, the NHC continues to track Tropical Storm Gabrielle, a tropical wave about 300 miles east-northeast of the Lesser Antilles, and Invest 94L. The latest NHC forecast suggests Gabrielle could still become a hurricane, but will be no threat to land. The tropical wave east of the Lesser Antilles is of no real concern at this time, given just a 10% chance of development over the next five days. As for 94L, southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, it’s too far to the east for U.S. residents to worry about yet, however, the NHC outlook for 94L indicates development likely as it marches west across the tropical Atlantic.