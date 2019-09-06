Family attorney responds after deputy who shot, killed man back to work

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the attorneys for the family of a man shot and killed by a West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy is now responding to news of that deputy’s return to work.
Deputy Vance Matranga is now back to work, but without a badge or gun. Investigators say he was involved in a deadly deputy-involved shooting back in July, shooting Josef Richardson while serving a search warrant at a motel in Port Allen. The family attorney calls Deputy Matranga’s return shocking and disappointing.
“In putting him back into play, you’re sticking the thumb, I think, in the eye of the state police investigation. You’re definitely sticking the thumb in the eye of the family of Josef Richardson and the community at large, because with the questions that we have out there, I can’t see any reasonable person doing this,” said Attorney Ron Haley.
Attorneys for Richardson’s family have also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the sheriff’s office.
The family’s attorneys also sent the following letter to WBR Sheriff Mike Cazes:
Dear Sheriff Cazes:
Please be advised that our office represents the family of Mr. Josef Richardson. It has come to our attention that the deputy who was involved in the shooting death of Mr. Richardson, Mr. Vance Matranga has returned to work.
This information is extremely disturbing and concerning to Mr. Richardson’s family and legal team. Please provide for us pursuant to 44:1 of the Louisiana Revised Statues your office policy on administrative leave for personnel involved in shootings.
Please provide for us your office policy for administrative leave for personnel involved in ongoing criminal investigations.
Secondly, would you please advise whether the State Police criminal investigation has concluded in this matter and if a finding has been made relative to the conduct of Deputy Vance Matranga.
If the State Police criminal investigation has not concluded then what is your rationale for Deputy Matranga returning to work at this time.
It is our position that Deputy Matranga should not be at work, not be in uniform, not be allowed to operate a sheriff’s deputy vehicle, not be allowed to detain or arrest any citizen of West Baton Rouge Parish. He should be receiving his regular compensation while at home on paid administrative leave. Your action to allow him back at work at this time is an insult and highly questionable. We demand his immediate return back to full paid administrative leave away from the daily routine of the sheriff’s office.
Please contact us if you have any questions. I remain,
Very truly yours,
THE LAW OFFICE of DEDRICK A. MOORE
Dedrick A. Moore
Ben Crump
Ron Haley
Michael R.D. Adams
