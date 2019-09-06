2 juveniles, 1 other taken to hospital in critical condition after motorcycle wreck on Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews are responding to a wreck on Florida Boulevard involving a motorcycle and multiple patients.
The call went out just before 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 in the 8200 block of Florida Boulevard near E Airport. Emergency officials say two juveniles patients have been taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver of the motorcycle was also transported in serious condition.
Florida Boulevard is shut down as crews work the scene.
Details are limited right now. We will update this story when we know more.
