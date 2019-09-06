EBRSO looking for person who sprayed derogatory slurs on campaign signs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Every campaign season, candidates’ signs are stolen. This year though, one candidate for District 68 State Representative says someone took things much further, with derogatory graffiti on his signs.
“It’s sad to see and disheartening,” said Republican candidate, Tommy Dewey.
Dewey is one of five people running for term-limited, Steve Carter’s, seat and is referring to his campaign signs around Baton Rouge.
“They are derogatory terms. One of them says scum and the other one is f**,” said Dewey.
Between Saturday and Tuesday, Dewey says four of his signs were vandalized, but they weren’t signs that have his name and the office he’s eyeing. Instead, they were the bigger signs that say “U.S. military veteran” in the corner.
“So I don’t know if they had something against the U.S. military veterans or are they targeting me because I was a police officer for 20 years or are they targeting me because I represent police officers? I’m just not sure their motivation,” said Dewey.
“The deputies that are involved in it, they are going around to each of the locations looking for any other surveillance in the area that can help in the investigation,” said East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Major Ricky Klug.
The sign at Siegen and Perkins has now been replaced. Three others were along Perkins Road. Major Klug says for now, the person responsible is facing at least four counts of simple criminal damage to property by defacing with graffiti, that is unless they can prove whoever did this was purposely targeting Dewey.
“In the State of Louisiana, the occupation of public servant, fire, EMS, and law enforcement do fall into the statute of a hate crime,” said Major Klug.
"I don't have animosity towards the person. Obviously, I would like them to stop. It is a hateful type of gesture. We don't need any more hate," said Dewey.
The four others running against Dewey are Laurie Adams, Taryn Branson, Joshua “Fini” Hajiakbarifini, and Scott McKnight. Dewey says he wholeheartedly knows they were not behind this.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
