Citizens rally for City of St. George, while opponents still looking for answers

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One of the most controversial items voters in East Baton Rouge Parish will see on their ballot in October is the proposed City of St. George, and it drew a big crowd Thursday night.
Supporters of the movement tried to make their case to voters during a campaign rally, while opponents tried to get answers.
Inside Woodlawn Baptist Church (which is not endorsing a side in this matter), supporters of the St. George movement made their voices heard Thursday night.
“And what we’re about to do October the 12th, it will be the largest incorporation in the history of this state,” said Chris Rials, vice chairman of the St. George petition.
Many in attendance were in support of the roughly 80,000 people who live in the area becoming new citizens of the City of St. George, using fewer parish services, and creating a whole new school district.
“It is exciting to become a new city, the fifth largest city in the State of Louisiana, and all the possibilities of what it will bring to our citizens, our community, the diversiveness of our children going to school,” said Darryl Tate, a citizen who attended the rally.
Officials with the movement to create the City of St. George say they’re really modeling what the City of Central did. They want to create a small, streamlined government that listens to the voice of the people. However, some who attended are still on the fence.
“I do worry about the constituents that would be living in a less deprived area, so my concern would be for the whole population of East Baton Rouge Parish, which I love. I’m also concerned about the school system. I’m actually hearing that even though we’ve come to two different cities, that it will take three to five years for the school system to actually come to fruition and I don’t know what the process would look like,” said Mary Dudley, another citizen.
Ads sent out recently against the movement say if St. George becomes its own city, services will not be the same.
The organization, One Baton Rouge, which is against St. George becoming its own city commented.
“Citizens are likely to hear more mythical, made up budget figures that are in no way sustainable without raising taxes on the citizens," said One Baton Rouge in a statement.
“Will taxes be raised? Bottom line, will they be raised?” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhé.
“No, they don't have to be. It's not a revenue problem, its a spending problem. St. George is going to correct that problem by privatizing with public private partnerships where it makes sense. We're also going to spend our tax dollars wisely and not throw them away and waste them, as has been done previously,” said Andrew Murell, spokesperson for the City of St. George.
Residents will be able to make their voices heard, as early voting begins Sept. 28, and Election Day is Oct. 12.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released the following statement:
“It’s telling that the St. George organizers are focused on attacking Mayor-President Broome because they want to distract the voters in the proposed city from the very real consequences of the upcoming vote. Mayor Broome wants voters in the proposed city to carefully examine the effects of creating a new city, specifically paying higher taxes. Thankfully there is a grass roots effort of opposition to the proposed city. The residents should and are speaking up in opposition.”
One Baton Rouge also released a statement:
“We are hopeful that the proponents of the creation of St. George will be honest with citizens tonight and tell them the truth about the higher taxes and budget deficits that will come with the new city.
Citizens are likely to hear more mythical made up budget figures that are in no way sustainable without raising taxes on the citizens.
We are disappointed but not surprised the proponents backed out of a scheduled debate sponsored by the Greater Baton Rouge Federation of Civic Associations next week after they agreed to appear. The truth is that independent LSU economists and accounting firms have found their proposed budget will create a deficit that will cause taxes to go up. The proponents are choosing to hide the facts of higher taxes and budget deficits rather than have an open discussion about taxes going up. We stand ready to debate because voters deserve facts that ST. George is trying to hide from voters.”
