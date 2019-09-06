Brantley homers in 13th, Astros rally past Mariners 11-9

Astros: RHP Aaron Sanchez will have surgery on his pitching shoulder and miss the remainder of the season. Sanchez hasn't appeared in a game since Aug. 20 because of what the team said was a sore right pectoral muscle. The club had expected him to return this season, but general manager Jeff Luhnow said Thursday that Sanchez will have the unspecified procedure on his right shoulder next week and won't return this year. ... All-Star OF George Springer was diagnosed with a mild concussion and will miss a few games. Luhnow said he expects Springer to return early next week. Springer was carted off the field Tuesday after his head hit the wall when he made a catch against the Brewers.