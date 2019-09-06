Boil advisory issued for Village of Wilson Water System

WILSON, La. (WAFB) - The Village of Wilson Water System has been issued a boil water advisory for its customers.
Officials say the water system has experienced problems with its new water supply system.
The water system needs to flush its lines due to the new water well system.
Customers may experience low water pressure.
The Village of Wilson Water System issued the boil advisory as a precaution.
Customers are advised to disinfect their water until advised otherwise.
