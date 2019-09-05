Three men arrested after two-month EBRSO drug investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three men have been arrested on multiple drug charges after a two-month investigation by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say they executed search warrants at three locations on Sept. 4 and seized methamphetamine, heroin, MDMA powder and pills, promethazine, oxycodone, crack cocaine, marijuana, a hydraulic heroin press, and five guns.
Evan Pitts, 21, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of possession with intent to distribute schedule II (meth), possession with intent to distribute schedule II (oxycodone), possession with intent to distribute schedule I (heroin), possession with intent to distribute schedule I (MDMA), possession of a firearm with CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cedric Franklin, 44, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of possession with intent to distribute schedule I (MDMA) and possession with intent to distribute schedule I (heroin).
Tory Walton, 32, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for possession with intent to distribute schedule I (MDMA), possession of a firearm with a CDS and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
