SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Marina Gros serving up good food, entertainment for many years

“When we opened, we couldn’t sell beer and everybody wanted beer, and every time somebody asked for beer, I’d give them a six-pack and say, ‘I can’t sell it, but I can give you a six-pack of beer.’ Said, ‘Just don’t forget it when we get our license. Come back and see us and spend some money.’ And I still got people come today. ‘Remember when you gave me that six-pack of beer?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ So now, they’re regular customers, and we do good,” said Leroy.