Plans finalized for Baker High, which flooded in 2016
Plans have now been finalized for the rebuilding of Baker High School after it flooded in August of 2016. (Source: Congressman Garret Graves/Facebook)
By Rachael Thomas | September 5, 2019 at 5:37 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 5:37 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Plans are now finalized for the new Baker High School after it was flooded in August of 2016, according to Congressman Garret Graves.

The congressman posted on Facebook Thursday, Sept. 5 that the school board has now finalized plans for the rebuilding of Baker High School. The school board had been waiting since the flood for a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to begin the new construction.

Graves says renovations should start by July of 2020.

