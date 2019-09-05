Plans finalized for Baker High, which flooded in 2016

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Plans are now finalized for the new Baker High School after it was flooded in August of 2016, according to Congressman Garret Graves.
The congressman posted on Facebook Thursday, Sept. 5 that the school board has now finalized plans for the rebuilding of Baker High School. The school board had been waiting since the flood for a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to begin the new construction.
Graves says renovations should start by July of 2020.
