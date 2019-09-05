Man shot by 3 suspects while sleeping in car

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person critically injured Thursday.
The shooting happened just after midnight on Thursday morning in the Gardere Area off of Elvin Drive.
A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the victim was sleeping in his car when he was shot by 3 male suspects.
The victim told investigators he was then driven to the Highland Road Community Park, where deputies and emergency responders found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, sources say.
Details are limited at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
