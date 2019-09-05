More than 27,000 beers sold at Tiger Stadium during first game under new SEC policy

By Rachael Thomas | September 5, 2019 at 4:18 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 4:18 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has now hosted its first home game in Tiger Stadium under the new SEC alcohol policy.

The university says it sold 27,235 beers during LSU’s match up against Georgia Southern on Saturday, Aug. 31. This number only includes beers sold in public seating areas, not in the premium areas such as The Chute or the Skyline Club.

A spokesperson for LSU Athletics says wine sale numbers are not yet available. It’s also not yet clear how much money was made for beer sales.

