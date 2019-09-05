Mixed Wild Mushrooms with Pappardelle

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Did you know there are 10,000 known species of mushrooms? Some of my favorites include the oyster, button, and chanterelle varieties. I have used all three of these to create this simple, yet delicious pasta recipe. It makes a great vegetarian entrée.
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Yields: 8 servings
Ingredients:
1 cup oyster mushrooms, cleaned, ends trimmed and chopped
1 cup button mushrooms, cleaned, ends trimmed and sliced
1 cup chanterelle mushrooms, cleaned, ends trimmed and chopped
1 pound pappardelle, cooked
¼ cup olive oil
4 cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced
½ cup thinly sliced green onions
½ cup minced yellow bell peppers
¼ cup minced red bell pepper
½ jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced
juice of 1 lemon
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
¼ cup chopped parsley
2 ounces unsalted butter
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Method:
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-low heat. Add sliced garlic and cook 3–5 minutes or until lightly browned.
Add green onions, bell peppers, jalapeño pepper, and mushrooms then sauté 5–7 minutes or until vegetables are softened.
Add pasta, lemon juice, Parmesan, parsley, and butter, tossing gently to incorporate ingredients.
Season to taste with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Cook 2–3 minutes or until thoroughly heated.
Transfer to a serving dish and serve immediately.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.