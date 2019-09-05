Man mowing lawns across country makes Baton Rouge stop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man gaining nationwide attention for his good deeds made a stop in Baton Rouge Wednesday.
Rodney Smith, Jr. recently embarked on a 50-state “Mowing with Cops” tour. Smith owns Raising Men Lawn Care Service.
On Wednesday, Sept. 4, Smith posted a photo with three Baton Rouge Police Offices and his now-famous lawnmower, adorned with signatures from dozens of people he’s helped.
“Had the honor of mowing with some of the great officers of the Baton Rouge PD,” Smith said.
Smith has also traveled the U.S. mowing lawns for free for military veterans and people in need.
