Los Angeles Police Department visiting Southern University for interested candidates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People interested in becoming a police officer in Los Angeles will have a chance to apply and be examined.
LAPD is sending a team of officers to three historically black colleges, Southern University, Grambling State University, and Alcorn State University, to encourage eligible and and interested people to apply and take a written test.
- Grambling State University: Jacob T. Stewart Building on Sept. 17 at 8 a.m.
- Southern University: TH Harris Hall Annex Room #118 Multi-Purpose Room on Sept.18 at 4 p.m.
- Alcorn State University: Medgar Evers Auditorium on Sept. 20 at 8 a.m.
Candidates are also encouraged to take a physical fitness qualifier which will be administered after the written test at all three locations.
If interested, visit Joinlapd.com or call LAPD at 213-473-3450 and speak with a recruiter or mentor for more information.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.