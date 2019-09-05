Los Angeles Police Department visiting Southern University for interested candidates

Apply to be a Los Angeles Police Officer at three events in the south. (Source: LAPD)
By Mykal Vincent | September 5, 2019 at 7:59 AM CDT - Updated September 5 at 7:59 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People interested in becoming a police officer in Los Angeles will have a chance to apply and be examined.

LAPD is sending a team of officers to three historically black colleges, Southern University, Grambling State University, and Alcorn State University, to encourage eligible and and interested people to apply and take a written test.

  • Grambling State University: Jacob T. Stewart Building on Sept. 17 at 8 a.m.
  • Southern University: TH Harris Hall Annex Room #118 Multi-Purpose Room on Sept.18 at 4 p.m.
  • Alcorn State University: Medgar Evers Auditorium on Sept. 20 at 8 a.m.
Candidates are also encouraged to take a physical fitness qualifier which will be administered after the written test at all three locations.

If interested, visit Joinlapd.com or call LAPD at 213-473-3450 and speak with a recruiter or mentor for more information.

