Hundreds of gallons of fuel spilled during wreck on US 190 between Torbert, Erwinville

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troop A and Troop I with Louisiana State Police responded to a wreck Thursday afternoon involving a fuel spill.
LSP says the wreck happened Thursday, Sept. 5 around 4 p.m. on Highway 190 west of LA 978. As a result of the wreck, several hundred gallons of fuel was spilled onto the road, police say. Crews are currently working to clear the road.
Highway 190 is closed in both directions, with traffic being diverted onto LA 978 and LA 78.
