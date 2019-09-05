Gov. Edwards set to announce $52 million project to widen I-12

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Interstate 12 widening project will receive $52 million in new funds to continue expanding on the Northshore.
This decision comes after residents voiced their concerns for years over traffic delays and accidents.
Governor John Bel Edwards is set to hold a press conference Thursday with St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister and DOTD to announce the $52 million in federal re-distribution funds to further widen I-12.
Last year, Brister urged the state to find money for the project after a tragic accident over the Summer involving an 18-wheeler and multiple other vehicles resulted in four deaths near Covington.
The project was given the green light along with a $25 million grant to get started with phase one.
Residents on the Northshore say traffic delays have been and issue for years due to the amount of drivers passing through during peak hours and also because of the recent growth in population.
FOX 8 spoke to one woman who says she commutes to New Orleans everyday and knows first hand how hectic and dangerous I-12 can be.
“It is congested and if you come at the time when people get off work, there’s always a line back and merging onto Interstate 10,” says Gwen Wilson. “We have a lot of traffic that comes from Interstate 10 coming from Florida or Texas and at certain times of the day, you can look for a wait and it is needed. Poor, very poor engineering, especially when you get off the Causeway Bridge.”
Wilson also expressed her gratitude over the project that will hopefully help relieve some of those traffic issues.
The actual details of the $52 million project will be shared during the governor’s press conference which is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.
