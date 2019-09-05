FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot weekend ahead; dry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Upper 90s with plenty of sunshine was the local weather story Thursday afternoon and we look to repeat that for the next three days at least. An upper level ridge of high pressure parked across much of the southern United States will act like a “heat dome,” while also keeping rain chances near zero for the WAFB region through the weekend and into early next week.
Expect morning starts in the low to mid 70s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday across the capital area. Many WAFB neighborhoods could be in the mid 90s by lunchtime the next three days, with some communities flirting with highs of 100° on one or more of the upcoming days.
As we roll into next week, the upper level ridge should relax a bit, allowing for isolated, mainly afternoon showers from Tuesday through Friday. In addition, highs next week should slip down into the low to mid 90s. That’s still above normal, but at least it’s not the upper 90s. Looking far ahead into the following weekend (Sept. 14 and 15), we’re anticipating highs in the low 90s, with rain chances at around 30% both days.
In the tropics, Category 2 Dorian has been pounding the South Carolina coast and is now making its impact on coastal North Carolina. Dorian is expected to begin pulling away from the East Coast Friday, but could still be a problem for parts of coastal Canada.
Elsewhere in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Gabrielle may strengthen some in the coming days, but will be no threat to land. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) now posts Invest 92L, northeast of Bermuda, with just a 10% chance of development compared to 24 hours ago, when chances were listed at 60%. Another tropical wave several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is also listed with just a 10% chance of development.
Of greater interest is newly-tagged Invest 94L, the tropical wave that emerged off the coast of Africa Wednesday. While poorly organized at this time, the NHC is listing 94L with a 60% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone (tropical depression or tropical storm) over the next five days as it tracks westward across the tropical Atlantic.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.