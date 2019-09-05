FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot weekend ahead; dry

As we roll into next week, the upper level ridge should relax a bit, allowing for isolated, mainly afternoon showers from Tuesday through Friday. In addition, highs next week should slip down into the low to mid 90s. That’s still above normal, but at least it’s not the upper 90s. Looking far ahead into the following weekend (Sept. 14 and 15), we’re anticipating highs in the low 90s, with rain chances at around 30% both days.