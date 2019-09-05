FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat Advisory issued for Baton Rouge area through Thurs. evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. this morning through 7 p.m. this evening. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90°s, with peak heat index values between 105°-109° this afternoon. The forecast offers little hope for relief from the heat with highs likely to remain in the upper 90°s through the weekend and little to no rainfall during that stretch. Small rain chances return to the forecast next week, but even with those only some very modest heat relief is expected, with highs still topping out in the mid 90°s through much of next week.