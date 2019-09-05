All clear given following chemical leak at Dutchtown High; 13 patients transported

Evacuation ordered at Dutchtown High School
By Mykal Vincent | September 5, 2019 at 9:02 AM CDT - Updated September 5 at 10:23 AM

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A large presence of first responders and emergency crews are on scene at Dutchtown High School after reports of a strong chemical odor.

The reports started coming in around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre gives updated timeline of Dutchtown High chemical leak

Sources say students were complaining of headaches and nausea. A total of 13 people were transported for minor symptoms including headache and dizziness. All patients were reportedly in stable condition.

A spokesperson for Ascension Parish School System says parents were notified via robocalls.

UPDATE Griffin Parents, We have received the all clear from authorities to re-enter our building. We have also...

Posted by Ascension Parish Schools on Thursday, September 5, 2019

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff, the leak came from a commercial lawnmower. The fumes reportedly entered the building’s air conditioning vents. The school has since turned off the A/C systems.

All clear given at Dutchtown after chemical leak

The school was initially evacuated out of an abundance of caution. Officials say the source of the odor was confined to one building on campus. At around 9:20 a.m., students were moved back into unaffected buildings.

After a sweep for carbon dioxide fumes, the Ascension Parish Fire Department cleared the scene just after 9:30 a.m.

13 people were transported with minor symptoms after a leaking commercial lawnmower forced evacuations at Duchtown High School.
13 people were transported with minor symptoms after a leaking commercial lawnmower forced evacuations at Duchtown High School. (Source: WAFB)

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.