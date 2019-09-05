All clear given following chemical leak at Dutchtown High; 13 patients transported

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A large presence of first responders and emergency crews are on scene at Dutchtown High School after reports of a strong chemical odor.
The reports started coming in around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Sources say students were complaining of headaches and nausea. A total of 13 people were transported for minor symptoms including headache and dizziness. All patients were reportedly in stable condition.
A spokesperson for Ascension Parish School System says parents were notified via robocalls.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff, the leak came from a commercial lawnmower. The fumes reportedly entered the building’s air conditioning vents. The school has since turned off the A/C systems.
The school was initially evacuated out of an abundance of caution. Officials say the source of the odor was confined to one building on campus. At around 9:20 a.m., students were moved back into unaffected buildings.
After a sweep for carbon dioxide fumes, the Ascension Parish Fire Department cleared the scene just after 9:30 a.m.
