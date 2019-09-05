Drew Brees responds to criticism after message used by anti-LGBTQ website

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints Quarterback Drew Brees released a video asking students to participate in a program called Bring Your Bible to School Day.
The event is sponsored by Focus on Family and urges students to “live out” their faith, sharing one of his favorite verses, 2 Corinthians 5:7, which says “for we live by faith, not by sight.”
“So I want to encourage you to live out your faith on Bring Your Bible to School Day and share God’s love with friends. You’re not alone," Brees said in the video.
Jim Daily, president of the group, praised Brees for participating in the program.
However, the group has spoken out against gay marriage and the LGBTQ community.
“Many people with same-sex attractions choose not to identify as homosexual, lesbian, gay or bisexual. Instead, their primary identification comes from their faith in Jesus Christ,” the group’s website says.
Brees responded Thursday about the controversy, saying there has been “a lot of negativity” spread about him in the LGBTQ community.
“I’d like to set the record straight. I live by two very simple principles. Love the lord with all your heart, mind and soul. And love your neighbors and self,” Brees said.
He said in the video that he respects all and that is how he lives his life. He said the endorsement of Bring Your Bible to School Day was not intended to disrespect any religion, political belief or sexual orientation.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.