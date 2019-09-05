Deputy who fatally shot Josef Richardson back at work

Deputy who fatally shot Josef Richardson back at work
WBRSO says Deputy Vance Matranga is the one who pulled the trigger, killing Josef Richardson in Port Allen on July 25. (Source: WBRSO)
By Mykal Vincent | September 5, 2019 at 11:59 AM CDT - Updated September 5 at 12:02 PM

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A deputy at the center of a deadly officer-involved shooting is back at work, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms.

Deputy Vance Matranga fatally shot Josef Richardson in July while serving a search warrant at the Budget 7 Motel in Port Allen.

More: WBRSO releases new details about deputy involved in fatal Port Allen shooting

Officials say Matranga is back at work for the sheriff’s office on desk duty. Matranga does not have a badge or a gun, a spokesperson says. Matranga has been medically cleared to work.

Just one day prior to the news, attorneys for the family of Richardson filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.