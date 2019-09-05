Deputy who fatally shot Josef Richardson back at work

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A deputy at the center of a deadly officer-involved shooting is back at work, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms.
Deputy Vance Matranga fatally shot Josef Richardson in July while serving a search warrant at the Budget 7 Motel in Port Allen.
Officials say Matranga is back at work for the sheriff’s office on desk duty. Matranga does not have a badge or a gun, a spokesperson says. Matranga has been medically cleared to work.
Just one day prior to the news, attorneys for the family of Richardson filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the sheriff’s office.
