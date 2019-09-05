CRIME STOPPERS: Woman accused of stabbing man with kitchen knife during argument

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman is wanted for allegedly stabbing a man with a kitchen knife during an argument, and police need the public’s help finding her.
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say Paulette Alford, 45, is wanted for attempted second degree murder. Police say on Aug. 21, Alford and a man got into an argument that turned physical. During the argument, police say Alford stabbed the man with a large kitchen knife in the upper part of his body. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, police say.
Alford is 5′ 5″ tall and weighs about 180 lbs. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Alford’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit a tip anonymously online at www.crimestoppersbr.com. Those with info can also download the free P3 Tips App to submit an anonymous tip.
