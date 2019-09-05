2 arrested with more than 1.5 lbs of meth, other drugs at Denham Springs hotel

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Two people have been arrested after allegedly being busted with more than 1.5 lbs of methamphetamine, among other drugs, at a hotel in Denham Springs.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Sept. 4, narcotics agents were executing a search warrant at a hotel when they arrested Richard Kinney Jr., 33, and Jessica Eisworth, 29, after reportedly finding a large amount of illegal drugs, a gun, and cash in the room.
“The arrests are the result of an ongoing investigation into the illegal distribution of narcotics in the area. Detectives located Richard Kinney Jr. and Jessica Eisworth inside the hotel room along with a large quantity of illegal narcotics, a firearm, and cash,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.
The following items were reportedly seized during the bust:
- 1.51 lbs of methamphetamine
- MDMA
- Hydrocodone
- Suboxone
- Marijuana
- Amphetamine
- Heroin
- 1 handgun
- $633 in cash
Eisworth and Kinney were both booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
