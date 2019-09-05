6 arrested in drug bust in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Six people have been arrested as part of a drug bust at a home on Dogwood Street in Gonzales.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says six people are now facing multiple drug charges after being arrested Wednesday, Sept. 4. Detectives say they received several complaints about drug activity at the home and question and got a search warrant for the house. During the search, six people were found and arrested.
Officials say during the search, the following items were seized:
- Marijuana
- Synthetic marijuana (mojo)
- Heroin
- Cocaine
- Xanax
- Drug paraphernalia
- $2,900 in cash
The following people were arrested:
Justin Bennet, 34, of Gonzales
- Possession of schedule II narcotics
- Possession of schedule IV narcotics
Gerald Collins, 25, of Gonzales
- Possession with the intent to distribute heroin
- Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
- Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine
- Possession with the intent to distribute synthetic marijuana
- Possession of schedule V narcotics
- Possession of schedule IV narcotics
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Whitney Grant, 26, of Gonzales
- Possession with the intent to distribute heroin
- Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
- Possession with the intent to distribute synthetic marijuana
- Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine
- Possession of schedule IV narcotics
- Possession of schedule V narcotics
Delaney Harris, 34, of Gonzales
- Possession with the intent to distribute heroin
- Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
- Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine
- Possession with the intent to distribute synthetic marijuana
- Possession of schedule V narcotics
- Possession of schedule IV narcotics
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Kaveria Million, 27, of Plaquemine
- Possession with the intent to distribute heroin
- Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
- Possession with the intent to distribute synthetic marijuana
- Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine
- Possession of schedule IV narcotics
- Possession of schedule V narcotics
Joslyn Saul, 20, of Baton Rouge
- Possession with the intent to distribute heroin
- Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
- Possession with the intent to distribute synthetic marijuana
- Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine
- Possession of schedule V narcotics
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
All six individuals were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.
