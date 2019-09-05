ACTION JACKSON: Sewage issue at church now fixed after pastor reaches out to WAFB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bishop Lawrence Brock with St. Philip Devine Spiritual Church says services have been interrupted by the smell of sewage.
The pastor says the sewage is coming from the Cross Bough apartment complex next to his property. Brock claims he’s been trying to get the owners of the apartment to fix the problem for months now.
“It was just a little water out there, but now it’s from the front to the back, and it’s all up against the church, and you can smell it all inside the church when it’s real hot," he said.
Brock says he also contacted the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), but was unsuccessful in getting them to enforce the apartment complex to address the sewage issue.
“They said they couldn’t never get in contact with the person that own it, and then they were saying that they done filed complaints against them and they hadn’t yet answered,” said Brock.
WAFB’s Action Jackson contacted the property’s management firm. The owner says they were not aware of the issues and addressed them immediately. Maintenance crews attribute the problem to a broken pump in the sewage treatment plant adjacent to the church grounds.
Management says they believe the problem has been resolved and they will continue to perform routine maintenance.
